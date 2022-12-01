Warrior: My Path to Being Brave

The variety and breadth of the many careers Guerrero has pursued in her life are nothing short of astonishing. Professional cheerleading for the Los Angeles Rams, becoming one of the first women in sportscasting, modeling on the cover of Playboy at age 41, and her current success as an award-winning investigative journalist onalone would make for a good read. However, as with all she has done throughout her life, the author surpassed the limits of good into great territory, making her memoir an essential read. Her storytelling is exquisite and emotional. Throughout the book, she weaves lessons she has learned with her own advice for women who want to be brave. That starts with empathy, she says. The book includes heart-wrenching accounts of misogyny, verbal abuse, and sexual harassment. She maintains grace and poise in her discussion of former colleagues, workplaces, and friends, even those who mistreated her. She is sincere, admits to her mistakes, and honors her successes.